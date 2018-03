HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH)– Metro-North is issuing a warning for riders planning on heading to the city for Saint Patrick’s Day this weekend.

There will be a booze ban this Saturday, March 17th. Metro-North says the ban will be on its trains, and at its stations and platforms.

The rail line did the same thing on New Year’s Eve and during SantaCon this past December.

Metro-North says the ban is to maintain orderly travel for customers.

Police will be issuing tickets if caught.