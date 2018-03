(WTNH) — The newest, most advanced Virginia-class attack submarine, USS Colorado will be commissioned at Naval Submarine Base New London.

This newest sub was produced by Electric Boat in Groton and carries a crew of about 140 men.

The commissioning ceremony will be at 11 a.m. on Saturday, March 17th.

For more information, visit http://navylive.dodlive.mil/2018/02/16/colorado-ssn-788/#faqs