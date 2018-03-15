Panera expands delivery service to West Hartford, Southington

(WTNH) — Panera Bread new delivery service is now available to two towns in the state of Connecticut.

At this time, those living in West Hartford and Southington can get anything on the menu delivered to their homes.

“It is exciting to offer delivery service to our guests,” said Tom Howley, Senior Vice President, Howley Bread Group. “Panera delivery makes it easy to enjoy your favorite soup, salad or sandwich at your home or office on days when it’s not convenient to make it into a bakery-cafe.”

Customers who want to use the service have to place their order on PaneraBread.com or the restaurant’s app.

There is a $5 minimum order and $3.50 delivery fee.