PD: Man arrested for robbing 2 West Hartford restaurants after running out of gas

WEST HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH)– A New Britain man was arrested for allegedly robbing two West Hartford restaurants after he was found throwing an empty gas can at passing cars on Wednesday morning.

Police say at around 10:21 a.m. on Tuesday, the Dunkin Donuts, at 125 New Britain Avenue, was robbed by a suspect threatening patrons and the cashier. The man allegedly demanded money while implying he had a firearm, before leaving with an undetermined amount of money. Witnesses and video surveillance was able to provide police with a suspect and vehicle description, which they then broadcast to other departments.

Then on Wednesday at 3:14 a.m., the Gold Roc Diner was robbed by a man who displayed a firearm and left with cash from the register. According to police, the suspect and suspect vehicle matched the description from the robbery at Dunkin Donuts.

Later that same morning, Farmington Police responded to a complaint of an unruly disabled driver in the area of Birdseye Road. Officers determined that the driver ran out of gas and was throwing an empty gas can at passing drivers. Farmington officers realized that this driver and vehicle matched the description from both robberies.

The suspect, later identified as 34-year-old Phiron Noun Mann, was also found to have outstanding warrants for his arrest and had a BB gun inside of his car.

Mann was arrested and charged with robbery, threatening, carrying a dangerous weapon, weapon in a motor vehicle, larceny, and failure to appear. He was held on a $208,000 bond.

The incidents remain under investigation.