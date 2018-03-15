PD: Manchester man arrested for attempted murder

(WTNH) — A Manchester man was arrested for allegedly trying to kill another man in Hartford in February.

Following an investigation, police say they arrested, 24-year-old, Rajawn Grant of Manchester on Thursday after they obtained an arrest warrant in early March.

Authorities say the warrant stems from an incident where 43-year-old Norris Brown of East Hartford was shot in the torso in the area of Albany Avenue and Adams Street on February 18. They say video surveillance in the area of the shooting was located.

Police say the surveillance captured the incident in its entirety and a person of interest was immediately identified.

Grant has been charged with criminal attempt at murder, assault, carrying a pistol with no permit, and weapons in a motor vehicle. He is expected to appear at Hartford Superior Court on March 16 at 9 a.m.

 

 

