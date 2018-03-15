President Trump to meet with Bill Gates

WASHINGTON D.C. (WTNH)– President Donald Trump is set to meet with Microsoft founder Bill Gates on Thursday.

It will be their second White House meeting and at least the third time they’ve spoken since Trump was elected president.

Since retiring years ago as Microsoft’s Chief, Gates has dedicated his life to philanthropy.

The Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation has been at odds with the administration on some issues. Gates says Trump’s “America First” world-view is concerning.