Sources: Danbury Mayor Mark Boughton collapsed during GOP Governor candidate forum

(WTNH) — Multiple sources told News 8 that Danbury Mayor Mark Boughton collapsed during a forum on Thursday night.

Sources say Boughton collapsed at the GOP Governor candidate forum, which was hosted by the Avon RTC.

Sources say the mayor was given CPR and rushed to the hospital.

Witnesses told News 8 that Boughton was alert when he left.

No further details are available at this time.

