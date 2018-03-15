Danbury Mayor Mark Boughton collapsed during GOP Governor candidate forum

(WTNH) — Danbury Mayor Mark Boughton collapsed during a GOP Governor candidate forum on Thursday night.

Boughton campaign spokesman says the mayor collapsed at the GOP Governor candidate forum, which was hosted by the Avon RTC.

Witnesses told News 8 that doctor and Rep. Prasad Srinivasin and two other doctors performed CPR within moments of him collapsing. They say he was alert when he left.

Boughton’s campaign spokesman says the mayor is in stable condition at UConn Health Center in Farmington.

Boughton campaign spokesman says the mayor is in stable condition at UConn Health Center in Farmington. @WTNH — George Colli (@GeorgeColli) March 16, 2018

Leaders across the state are sending their thoughts and payers to Mayor Boughton.

Hartford Mayor Luke Bronin tweeted he was sending his thoughts to him and wishing him a quick recovery.

Keeping @MayorMark in my thoughts tonight and wishing him a quick and full recovery. — Luke Bronin (@MayorBronin) March 16, 2018

New Britain Mayor Erin Stewart tweeted that she was sending prayers to the mayor:

Prayers for @MayorMark 🙏🏽 — Mayor Erin Stewart (@erinstewartct) March 16, 2018

The Connecticut GOP also sent out their thoughts to Mayor Boughton:

#CTGov candidates running for office in #CT put a lot of their time making sure they visit voters because they care about #Connecticut‘s future.@MayorMark has overcome many challenges in the past & our thoughts are with @TeamBoughton tonight.@CTGOPChair Romano#CTPolitics https://t.co/pfS4YkHyfC — CT GOP (@CTGOP) March 16, 2018

No further details about the incident are available at this time.

This is a breaking news story. Stay tuned with News 8 for update.