Danbury Mayor Mark Boughton collapsed during GOP Governor candidate forum

(WTNH) —  Danbury Mayor Mark Boughton collapsed during a GOP Governor candidate forum on Thursday night.

Boughton campaign spokesman says the mayor collapsed at the GOP Governor candidate forum, which was hosted by the Avon RTC.

Witnesses told News 8  that doctor and Rep. Prasad Srinivasin and two other doctors performed CPR within moments of him collapsing. They say he was alert when he left.

Boughton’s campaign spokesman says the mayor is in stable condition at UConn Health Center in Farmington.

Leaders across the state are sending their thoughts and payers to Mayor Boughton.

Hartford Mayor Luke Bronin tweeted he was sending his thoughts to him and wishing him a quick recovery.

New Britain Mayor Erin Stewart tweeted that she was sending prayers to the mayor:

The Connecticut GOP also sent out their thoughts to Mayor Boughton:

No further details about the incident are available at this time.

This is a breaking news story. Stay tuned with News 8 for update.

