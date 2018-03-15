Stretch Your Dollar: 3 ways to save money this spring

(WTNH)– Believe or not, spring is right around the corner! The new season also means new savings! We are stretching your dollar with some of the best ways to save money this time of year.

You may still be digging out after the third nor’easter in a month’s time, but before long, warmer temperatures will set in. Spring starts Tuesday and the new season comes with three easy ways to save money.

First, people are cleaning out their closets and sending them to consignment shops. This is a great time to raid second-hand shops for clothing, furniture and other items you may need. Consider that if you need anything for the summer.

Second, think of seasonal contractors. We’ll soon be in between the extreme temperature seasons and you’re likely to score a deal while work is slow for them. Think HVAC installers, pool maintenance, if you need air conditioners installed or any weatherizing around your home.

And third, you’ll start seeing prices come down on winter accessories like coats and boots. And the items for summer that didn’t sell last year, take grills for example, you’ll typically see last years models that didn’t sell marked down this year and used as bait. Doorbuster deals to get you shopping.