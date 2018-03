NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Today’s Dish presented by Stone Academy! Singer Katy Perry kissed a contestant on “American Idol” and he did not like it and neither did social media.

Benjamin Glaze said he was he was uncomfortable. Blaze took to Instagram on Wednesday to say he did not think he was sexually harassed. The singer from Oklahoma didn’t make it to the next round.

Former President Barack Obama released his picks for March Madness. Obama has Michigan State winning the Men’s Championship and UConn winning the Women’s Championship.

Well you might be getting paid for that Snuggie because the FTC says their ads were misleading. The company frequently offered “buy one, get one free” promotions for $19.95. But the ads never disclosed that customers would also be charged a nearly $8 handling fee for each blanket. Nearly doubling the price. The company behind Snuggie is paying customers $7.2 million in refunds.

You can say it turned into quite the memory when she reeled in a massive haul. Sue and her son Simon caught a five foot three inch long giant bass grouper– off the coast of western Australia. It weighed 136 pounds. Sue Elcock from Perth, Australia said, “I couldn’t believe it, I didn’t even know what it was. Obviously, I don’t go fishing in England. I play golf.”