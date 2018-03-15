Toys ‘R’ Us is closing, now what?



WATERFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — A lot of people were upset when they found out Toys ‘R’ Us stores are closing and that was compounded when they realized Babies ‘R’ Us is included in that closing too. Both of those stores are in Waterford.

“He’s very upset,” joked Ryan Brauth of East Lyme as he held his crying 2 month old son. “We’re trying to get stuff at Babies ‘R’ Us and they’re closing. Everything’s disappearing in there. Right you’re upset.”

Dad’s a little upset too. Brauth like many new parents have gift cards that need to be used soon, but he says the store is running out of what he needs for 2 month old Maxwell.

“We can’t find a lot of the stuff for his crib now online,” said Brauth. “We may have to go down to Hartford or something because they won’t ship it because they’re going out of business. It’s crazy.”

Related content: Chuck Schumer wants Toys ‘R’ Us to cash out your unused gift cards

A spokesperson for Toy ‘R’ Us told News 8: “Rewards dollars, Endless Earnings, gift cards and the Babies ‘R’ Us Registry are being honored/running as normal for the next 30 days. This is for both Toys and Babies stores.”

“I didn’t think I”d have to rush because I have a couple of more months before this baby is due and now I’m going to have to rush,” said Joanne Lafleur of Griswold.

“Oh well then I’ll use it today,” said Rhonda Moore of Waterford who has an unused gift card.

“Just people I know that are having babies soon are all registered here and I know they’re all panicked about it,” said Valerie Vajnar of Uncasville.

She is also concerned about her sister who works at the Waterford Babies ‘R’ Us store.

“She’s very upset about it,” said Vajnar. “Phones are ringing off the hook. Just verifying like that it is true that they’re closing. It’s crazy in there.”

The Babies R Us and Toys R Us stores in Waterford are among the 735 U.S. stores slated to shutdown.

“Now that I have kids it’s like I want to go and now they’re closing and so at least I can say he’s gone,” said Nicole Drum of Scotland who was at the Waterford Toys R Us store with her son Ryen. “Two years old and my kids are six and seven and so they kind of miss out on the fun.”

Related content: Toys ‘R’ Us will close or sell all US stores

“We have a birthday tradition with our kids,” said Rhonda Moore of Waterford. “Every year on their birthday we come in, get a balloon, and walk around and buy a birthday toy so it’s kind of sad that is was probably the last year that we could do that.”

Joanne Lafleur was a Toys ‘R’ Us kid. She remembers running around the store asking her mother to buy her stuff. She brought her son Alexander today.

“Seeing him light up with all the stuff while we’re walking around he’s not going to get that because we’re going to have to buy it all online now,” said Lafleur.

As far as when the stores will be closing permanently, News 8 was told that has yet to be determined.