Undocumented immigrant students to rally for access to financial aid

By Published:
- FILE - Legislative Office Building in Hartford (WTNH)

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH)– Undocumented immigrants plan on rallying in Hartford on Thursday morning to push for a proposal that would help give children access to higher education.

Undocumented immigrant students, faith leaders, and allies will gather at the Capital for #AffordToDream Week Of Action in support of equal access to higher education for immigrant youth.

The aim is to build support for the bi-partisan proposal that would help undocumented immigrant students access financial aid.

The rally will be held at the Legislative Office Building at 300 Capitol Avenue at 11 a.m.

