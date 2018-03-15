Watertown police searching for suspect who allegedly made purchases with a stolen credit card

WATERTOWN, Conn. (WTNH) — Police are searching for the suspect who allegedly made purchases on a stolen credit card from a car in Watertown in early March.

According to Watertown police, a debit/credit card was stolen from an unlocked car in the area of Hillcrest Avenue on March 5.

Police say the stolen credit card was used at a ShopRite on Wolcott Street in the town of Waterbury that same day. They say the card was used by a Hispanic female who stands at 5′ 5″, weighs around 150 pounds, possibly in their 40s with brown and blonde hair.

Authorities say the women spent $38 at the grocery store and made an unknown AT&T purchase of $197.

The Watertown Police Department is asking that anyone with information about the suspect to contact detectives at 860-945-5200 or Crimestoppers at 860-945-9940 for an anonymous cash award. They are advising residents to not make contact with the suspect.