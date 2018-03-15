Watertown police searching for suspect who allegedly made purchases with a stolen credit card

By Published:
Police in Watertown are searching for this woman who they say made purchases on a credit card that she stole from a vehicle. (Photo provided by the Watertown Police Department)

WATERTOWN, Conn. (WTNH) — Police are searching for the suspect who allegedly made purchases on a stolen credit card from a car in Watertown in early March.

According to Watertown police, a debit/credit card was stolen from an unlocked car in the area of Hillcrest Avenue on March 5.

Police say the stolen credit card was used at a ShopRite on Wolcott Street in the town of Waterbury that same day. They say the card was used by a Hispanic female who stands at 5′ 5″, weighs around 150 pounds, possibly in their 40s with brown and blonde hair.

Authorities say the women spent $38 at the grocery store and made an unknown AT&T purchase of $197.

The Watertown Police Department is asking that anyone with information about the suspect to contact detectives at 860-945-5200 or Crimestoppers at 860-945-9940 for an anonymous cash award. They are advising residents to not make contact with the suspect.

WTNH NEWS8 provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Also, you can now block any inappropriate user by simple selecting the drop down menu on the right of any comment and selection "Block User" from there.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s