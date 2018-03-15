‘Willy Wonka’ star appears as contestant on ‘Jeopardy’

By Published:
Paris Themmen, who portrayed Mike Teevee in the 1971 film, "Willy Wonka & The Chocolate Factory" poses at Jacques Torres Chocolates during an event promoting the 40th anniversary of the popular children's film and the Warner Home Video Ultimate Collector's Edition Blu-ray and DVD launch on Tuesday, Oct. 18, 2011 in New York. (AP Photo/StarPix, Marion Curtis)

LOS ANGELES (AP) — He played a boy who does nothing but watch TV and wears cowboy clothing in the 1971 movie “Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory.”

Who is “Jeopardy” contestant Paris Themmen.

Themmen appeared on the game show on Tuesday. But he didn’t tell Alex Trebek about his role as Mike Teevee when the host asked him about himself. Themmen said he was an “avid backpacker.”

However, some fans of the movie pointed it out on Twitter.

Themmen has appeared on several food programs since his role in the film when he was 11 years old.

Themmen finished in second place.

