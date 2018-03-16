8 Minute Meals: vegetable egg cups

(WTNH) — Clean Eating Health Coach Nikki Gallias makes vegetable egg cups; a healthy, compact breakfast even your kids will love.

Ingredients:

8 large eggs

1 cup of broccoli

1 cup of spinach

2 cups of Spinach

1 teaspoon of Trader Joes Everyday Seasoning

½ teaspoon of salt

½ teaspoon of pepper

Coconut oil or Clarified Butter (or any light tasting oil)

(Feel free to substitute and use any of your favorite vegetables.)

Directions:

Preheat oven to 350

Grease muffin tin (must be greased very well to avoid sticking)

Sauté vegetables with the same cooking oil you use to grease the muffin tin.

In a bowl, whisk or scramble all your eggs incorporating a lot of air (bubbles will form)

Pour egg mixture into muffin tins (fill half to ¾ way)

Add a spoonful of vegetables to each muffin compartment and then place in oven.

Bake for 25 minutes

Lasts 1 week in the fridge.