8 Minute Meals: vegetable egg cups

(WTNH) — Clean Eating Health Coach Nikki Gallias makes vegetable egg cups; a healthy, compact breakfast even your kids will love.
Ingredients:
8 large eggs
1 cup of broccoli
1 cup of spinach
2 cups of Spinach
1 teaspoon of Trader Joes Everyday Seasoning
½ teaspoon of salt
½ teaspoon of pepper
Coconut oil or Clarified Butter (or any light tasting oil)
(Feel free to substitute and use any of your favorite vegetables.)
Directions:
Preheat oven to 350
Grease muffin tin (must be greased very well to avoid sticking)
Sauté vegetables with the same cooking oil you use to grease the muffin tin.
In a bowl, whisk or scramble all your eggs incorporating a lot of air (bubbles will form)
Pour egg mixture into muffin tins (fill half to ¾ way)
Add a spoonful of vegetables to each muffin compartment and then place in oven.
Bake for 25 minutes
Lasts 1 week in the fridge.