8 Things To Do This Weekend: Dinosaur Zoo Live, St. Patrick’s Day Brunch & Bump Fest

(WTNH)– You’re in luck! St. Patrick’s Day events are dominating the weekend calendar…but, wait, there’s more! Find dinosaurs, a maple festival and spring skiing, too! Here’s a look at 8 Things To Do This Weekend:

Saturday evening, head to Hartford’s Infinity Music Hall and Bistro to get your Irish on at Moondance: The Ultimate Van Morrison Tribute Show.

The kids will love this! Erth’s Dinosaur Zoo Live! comes to New Haven’s Shubert Theatre for one show on Saturday.

Comedic actor Kevin Hart brings The Irresponsible Tour to Webster Bank Arena in Bridgeport on Saturday night.

Peruse 12,000 potted bulbs and other flowers at Saturday’s one-day plant sale in Elizabeth Park’s historic greenhouse in West Hartford.

Also experience nature at the 28th Annual Hebron Maple Festival. All weekend – find food, music, sugar house tours and demonstrations.

On Saturday, think “Spring Skiing” in New Hartford – at Ski Sudown’s Gunny Mogul Madness Bump Fest. Get prizes for speed, style and air.

On Saturday night, have some fun with friends at the Shamrocked Pub Crawl at Foxwoods Resort Casino.

Or on Sunday, enjoy a St. Patrick’s Day Brunch with live music by the Executive Session at the Wadsworth Atheneum Museum of Art in Hartford.