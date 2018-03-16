At the Movies – “Tomb Raider”

(WTNH)– Well, we haven’t seen this character on the big screen since 2003. No, not Lizzie Mcguire – Lara Croft, Tomb Raider!

But that was Angelina Jolie’s Croft. This is Alicia Vikander‘s. The art house darling’s take on the popular video game character comes as more of a shock, seeing as how we were all already afraid of Jolie by the time the first movie hit theaters, in 2001. We get a bit more of Croft’s origin story this time, and some scenes lifted right outta the video game, as she searches for clues as to how her father died.

The search takes her to Hong Kong, and there are amulets, secret rooms, curses, even an ancient sorceress buried alive, thrown in for good measure. This is school of hard knocks Croft, she boxes, where Jolie’s jet-skiied in impossibly tight jump suits. ‘I’m not a superhero,’ she announces in the trailer, a nod to the blockbuster “Wonder Woman.”

And she’s not. Croft is the OG: original Gadot. This franchise is back in business, which bodes well for video games as source material. I still wanna see Pac-Man, starring Kevin James.

Catch ‘Tomb Raider’ this weekend.

