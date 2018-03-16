Attempted car break-in caught on camera in East Windsor

By Published:
Surveillance from home on Prospect Hill Drive (East Windsor Police)

EAST WINDSOR, Conn. (WTNH)– East Windsor police are reminding residents to lock their car doors after an attempted car break-in was caught on surveillance camera.

Police say that they received a few reports of car break-ins that occurred Thursday morning, along with a video from a resident on Prospect Hill Drive who has surveillance cameras.

The video shows a car pull up behind the resident’s car that was parked in the driveway, before suspects then get out of their vehicle. The suspects can then be seen trying to open the doors to the resident’s car. However, the resident locked his car doors.

Police say the suspects only need seconds to commit their crimes so residents should always keep their doors locked.

Officers will continue to patrol the neighborhood during early morning hours.

Residents are also urged to report any suspicious activity to 860-292-8240.

WTNH NEWS8 provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Also, you can now block any inappropriate user by simple selecting the drop down menu on the right of any comment and selection "Block User" from there.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s