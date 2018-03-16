Attempted car break-in caught on camera in East Windsor

EAST WINDSOR, Conn. (WTNH)– East Windsor police are reminding residents to lock their car doors after an attempted car break-in was caught on surveillance camera.

Police say that they received a few reports of car break-ins that occurred Thursday morning, along with a video from a resident on Prospect Hill Drive who has surveillance cameras.

The video shows a car pull up behind the resident’s car that was parked in the driveway, before suspects then get out of their vehicle. The suspects can then be seen trying to open the doors to the resident’s car. However, the resident locked his car doors.

Police say the suspects only need seconds to commit their crimes so residents should always keep their doors locked.

Officers will continue to patrol the neighborhood during early morning hours.

Residents are also urged to report any suspicious activity to 860-292-8240.