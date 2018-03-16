Capitol Report ‘After Hours’: Goodwin College President Mark Schienberg

(WTNH) — On this week’s edition of “Capitol Report: After Hours”, President of Goodwin College, Mark Schienberg joins the panel to discuss a crisis that the state’s manufacturing sector is facing and how higher education can help.

President of Goodwin College Mark Schienberg discusses the shortage of skilled workers for the state’s manufacturing sector and how higher education can help.

Schienberg said if every single school in the state, who are doing manufacturing, was at full speed, the state would just scratch the edge of what the industry needs.

