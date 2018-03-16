Connecticut lawmaker delays resignation

By Published:
State Rep. Angel Arce (Photo Courtesy: http://www.housedems.ct.gov)

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — A Connecticut legislator accused of sending affectionate texts to a 16-year-old girl hasn’t resigned a week after he said he would, prompting the speaker of the house to seek disciplinary action.

The Hartford Courant reports Democratic Rep. Angel Arce of Hartford has yet to resign since his March 7 announcement. Fellow legislators called for him to step down after the newspaper published a series of texts the 57-year-old allegedly sent to the teen in 2015.

Related: Connecticut lawmaker accused of affectionate texts resigns

The texts mentioned keeping secrets between the two and included, “you are so beautiful and gorgeous.”

House Speaker Joe Aresimowicz’s press secretary said Thursday he has asked his legal counsel to research disciplinary and expulsion options available.

Original Story: State Representative removed from positions, urged to resign due to ‘personal conduct’

Arce and his lawyer could not be reached for comment.

WTNH NEWS8 provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Also, you can now block any inappropriate user by simple selecting the drop down menu on the right of any comment and selection "Block User" from there.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s