Craft breweries celebrate 50-percent reduction to federal excise tax

(WTNH) — Connecticut’s craft beer industry is celebrating a huge cut to the federal excise tax.

Senator Richard Blumenthal visited the Hooker Brewery in Hartford on Friday to celebrate the Craft Beverage Modernization and Tax Reform Act

The 50 percent cut will enable craft brewers to expand and provide more jobs.

“This is money that we would have paid out that goes directly back into plant and equipment, our employees. There’s a ripple effect,” said President of Thomas Hooker Brewery, Curt Cameron.

Blumenthal and brewers did express concern over the new tariffs on aluminium and steel. However, they say it is too soon to tell how much it will impact their bottom line.