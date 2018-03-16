Danbury Mayor Mark Boughton released from hospital after collapsing during Republican candidate forum

Related Coverage Danbury Mayor Mark Boughton collapsed during GOP Governor candidate forum

(WTNH) — Danbury Mayor Mark Boughton has been released from the hospital after collapsing during a Republican candidate forum.

Not only is he home after the spending a night in the hospital, he is also back on the campaign trail Friday night.

The 54-year-old gubernatorial candidate collapsed at a Republican forum in Avon.

Doctors at UConn Health Center blamed it on dehydration, a relief to those who witnessed it.

“I said ‘Oh My God’ that’s Mark Boughton,” said Former Trumbull First Selectman and GOP contender Tim Herbst.

Herbst says he was just feet away from Boughton when he went down.

“I started screaming for a doctor. I told one of my campaign walkers to call 9-1-1,” said Herbst. “Then Dr. Prasad Srinivasan came in with two other doctors who were in attendance.”

Herbst says fellow candidate, Srinivasan and those two other doctors immediately went into action.

Related content: Danbury Mayor Mark Boughton collapsed during GOP Governor candidate forum

“I saw they were in the process of opening his shirt and treating him and doing CPR,” said Herbst. ” I got close to him and could obviously see he was convulsing. It was very tough to see.”

Srinivasan, a state representative, says it was scary at first, but he didn’t hesitate to act.

“You wear your legislative hat and now your wearing campaign hat and in less than a second you throw on your doctors hat and do what you need to do,” said Srinivasan.

Srinivasan and Herbst say the incident serves as a reality check for them in the middle of a heated campaign.

“We were fortunate. Thank god we were in a roomful of people where there were doctors,” said Herbst. “Thank god we were close to UConn health center. imagine if he was home alone or driving a car.”

“I’m extremely glad that Mark Boughton got the necessary immediate medical attention he needed when he collapsed,” said Srinivasan.

Boughton successfully underwent brain surgery last august to remove a tumor from behind his ear. His story was featured in the Super Bowl commercial in February for the University of Pittsburgh Medical Center, which performed the surgery.