Differences among the three types of support animals

(WTNH) — Dogs are truly great companions, helping people both physically and emotionally. Certified Professional Dog Trainer Michelle Douglas of The Refined Canine explains the important differences among service dogs, therapy dogs, and emotional support dogs.

Service Dogs:

-These are the ONLY ones allowed public access, covered under the American’s with Disability Act (ADA).

-These dogs are highly trained and tested to perform specific tasks in order to mitigate a person’s disability.

-They must also be calm and non-reactive in public.

-The PERSON is disabled, and the dog is legally considered medical equipment.

-There is absolutely NO national registry or special license or ID required. The vest is not required, although many owners decide to get one because people think they are needed.

-While a disabled person can train their own service dog, most are trained by a specialized organization with highly educated trainers.

-A store owner can ask if the dog is a service dog, and what tasks it is trained to do, but NOT to see any ID or registration.

-IF a service dog is disruptive, they can actually be asked to leave.

Therapy Dogs:

-DO NOT have public access.

-BOTH the dog and the handler are highly trained and tested to be calm and non-reactive in specific situations.

-Both are registered as a Therapy Dog team with a national organization such as Pet Partners, which also provides insurance.

-DO have a vest designating which organization they are registered with.

-Visit hospitals, nursing homes, and schools when requested.

-DO NOT self-deploy. Credentialed therapy dog teams wait for an invitation!

-DO NOT show photos of the students or patients they work with or ask for donations.

Emotional Support Animals (ESAs):

-DO NOT have public access, but may be allowed to fly in the passenger cabin of plane with a doctor’s note, and a person may be permitted to keep an ESA in an apartment where pets are not typically permitted, with a doctor’s note and permission from a landlord or homeowner’s or renter’s association.

-These permissions are NOT covered by the ADA.

-There is NO registry or license required for an ESA.

-There is no special training, although it is recommended that an Emotional Support Dog be trained to be calm and non-reactive in a variety of situations.

-If the dog is disruptive, they may be asked to leave any public location or apartment, including if someone else is allergic.