Every school, every day for Groton police



GROTON, Conn. (WTNH) — The Groton Police Department is right across the street from Robert E. Fitch High School and that is comforting to parents. But what may be even more comforting is now the department has a new approach to school safety and security.

Every School Every Day – Groton’s police chief says officers on patrol will now make regular but random stops at schools. They’ll walk through and try to get to know the students.

“Number one we just want to make sure the kids are comfortable and understand that we take their safety as primary focus and that the police officers get to know the schools pretty well,” said Dr. Michael Graner, Groton Superintendent of Schools.

“It will give the kids a little bit better sense of security,” said Anthony Ahmu of Groton.

“I like the idea of the police being the ones doing the checking up not as much the teachers having teaches allowing them to stay in the roll that they signed up for being as educators instead of being educators and protectors,” said Kai Sinclair of Groton.

“Unannounced would be real good,” said Nicky Bigelow who says she’s a Fitch High School ‘Lunch Lady.’ “They wouldn’t know when you’re coming and then they’d be aware that maybe you’ll be back.”

Groton police are among the first to implement this initiative which will be discussed during a community conversation set for 6:00 P.M. Thursday at the high school.

“More of a police presence will allow these kids to just feel more secure and not have to worry about things that they shouldn’t have to worry about,” said Ahmu.

Police will be getting to know students and one youth officer is encouraging students to do the same.

“He called it the 17 Challenge and he said I challenge you to sit down with a kid who’s alone in the cafeteria to talk to the kids who doesn’t seem to have many friends in a class,” said Dr. Graner.