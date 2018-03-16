Fairfield police search for man wanted in parking lot scam

By Published:
- FILE - Fairfield Police Cruiser (WTNH)

FAIRFIELD, Conn. (WTNH)– Fairfield police are looking for the man who allegedly scammed a woman of $200 in a parking lot on Thursday.

Police say at around 5:34 p.m., officers responded to the Super Stop & Shop at 1160 Kings Hwy Cutoff, after a woman claimed she was scammed out $200.

The woman told officers that after looking in her rear view mirror, she backed out of a parking space and suddenly heard a loud thump at the rear of her car. When she got out to investigate, she saw an unidentified man holding his hand as if he was in pain. The suspect then allegedly told her that she had damaged his phone while he was holding it in his hand.

According to police, the woman said she had suggested calling authorities but the suspect convinced her to pay him for his damaged phone and he would forget that he was hit by her car.

The woman told officers that after she gave him the money and he left the area, she became suspicious of his behavior so she drove back to the lot. She then said it appeared that the same man was looking for other patrons to scam.

Police describe the suspect as a white or Hispanic man with long black hair in a pony tail and wearing a maroon and black track suit. He may have also been driving a grey compact sedan around the parking lot.

Anyone with information regarding the scam is urged to call police at (203) 254-4808.

