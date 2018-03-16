Freebie Friday: Yoga, ice cream and pizza

(WTNH)– There are a lot of great deals happening to help you celebrate the arrival of spring over the next week. We are stretching your dollar with a look at some of them.

Try some free yoga classes at the District Athletic Club in New Haven this weekend. They’ve having an open house March 17th and 18th.

Tuesday is the first day of spring and that means its Free Cone Day at participating Dairy Queen locations.

Get a free Italian ice at Rita’s Ice that day too.

There’s a BOGO deal at Domino’s through the 18th for March Madness. Buy one get one free of equal or lesser value.

A slam dunk deal at Edible Arrangements. Sign up for their emails and get $5 off your next purchase.

And get a $5 bonus card at Buffalo Wild Wings when you buy a $30 gift card.