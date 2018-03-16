From Ireland to Connecticut: A Story of Immigration

Sponsored by The Community Foundation for Greater New Haven

HAMDEN, Conn. (CT STYLE) — At Katie O’Neill Regan’s store, Lucky Ewe Irish Goods, you’re sure to find some ‘luck of the Irish.’

“We carry beautiful linens, knitwear, jewelry,” O’Neill Regan said. “It’s a little hub or Ireland right in the heart of Hamden.”

O’Neill Regan is a first generation Irish immigrant.

“My mom is Ann O’Leary O’Neill Purcell,” she explained. “She came from County Kerry, Port Magee. My dad is William O’Neil from Waterford. They met in 1950 when they were on the boat coming over here.”

O’Neill Regan’s Irish roots run deep. Her father passed away in 1981 and her mom remarried Thomas Purcell, who also immigrated from Ireland.

“It’s very important to me to honor that connection with my Irish heritage,” she said.

“Immigrants have always been a resilient and population that has had a positive impact on the culture and economy of the state and specifically Greater New Haven,” said Christina Ciociola. She is the senior vice president for grant making and strategy for the Community Foundation for Greater New Haven, whose mission is to create positive and sustainable change in the community.

“Currently the Foundation is focusing its strategy on supporting immigrants, currently undocumented immigrants mostly, who are facing huge challenges in this community,” Ciociola said.

The Foundation does this by supporting organizations like the Connecticut Immigrant Rights Alliance (CIRA), a coalition of more than 40 organizations across Connecticut serving immigrants.

“Our member base is very mixed,” said CIRA Coordinator Ana Maria Rivera-Forastieri. “We have legal service providers, grass routes organizations, businesses. So under the current administration we’ve been all hard at work trying to figure out ways to continue to make Connecticut a welcoming state.”

A state welcoming people like O’Neill Regan’s parents were seven decades ago.

“Immigrants make a huge impact on the community,” said O’Neill Regan. “They add the color to the community. They add the personality to the community.”

To learn more about the Community Foundation for Greater New Haven, visit CFGNH.org.