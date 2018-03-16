Garbage truck fire closes part of I-84 east in Hartford

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH)– A garbage truck fire closed part of I-84 eastbound in Hartford on Friday morning.

The Department of Transportation reports that there are delays on I-84 eastbound between exits 41 and 48 due to a vehicle fire between exits 46 and 48 that was reported at 8:30 a.m. The right lane is closed to traffic.

One lane now open in Hartford on I-84 EB after garbage truck fire. Exit 46 on ramp is still closed. pic.twitter.com/VlDsMpaW0I — Alyssa Rae Taglia (@AlyssaRaeTaglia) March 16, 2018

Trash truck fire on I-84 EB Exit 46 in Hartford @WTNH pic.twitter.com/3GTtEfIOwl — Alyssa Rae Taglia (@AlyssaRaeTaglia) March 16, 2018

Fire crews responded to the scene to put out the flames. It’s unclear if anyone was injured in the fire.

Thank you to our brave firefighters @HFDFireDept for protecting us everyday! @upffa pic.twitter.com/NuATroDpyy — Alyssa Rae Taglia (@AlyssaRaeTaglia) March 16, 2018

The cause of the blaze is also unknown at this time.

The highway is expected to fully reopen in two hours or less.