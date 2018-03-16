Garbage truck fire closes part of I-84 east in Hartford

By Published:

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH)– A garbage truck fire closed part of I-84 eastbound in Hartford on Friday morning.

The Department of Transportation reports that there are delays on I-84 eastbound between exits 41 and 48 due to a vehicle fire between exits 46 and 48 that was reported at 8:30 a.m. The right lane is closed to traffic.

Fire crews responded to the scene to put out the flames. It’s unclear if anyone was injured in the fire.

The cause of the blaze is also unknown at this time.

The highway is expected to fully reopen in two hours or less.

