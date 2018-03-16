Hearing held in Boston to change name of Yawkey Way

A new "David Ortiz Drive" street sign is posted outside Fenway Park, after a ceremony where part of Yawkey Way was renamed, Thursday, June 22, 2017, in Boston. Ortiz's No. 34 will be retired in a ceremony prior to Friday night's game. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)

BOSTON (WTNH)– The Boston Red Sox are pushing to change “Yawkey Way” back to its original name Jersey Street.

A hearing was held this week, on the future of the historic street which is right outside of Fenway Park.

Here’s the controvery in a nutshell. Tom Yawkey owned the Red Sox from 1933 to 1976. But, there have been allegations of racism associated with him. Under his ownership, the Red Sox were the last team in the big leagues to field a black player.

“The undeniable regretable history of the Red Sox as to race under the Yawkey stewardship make it difficult to give prominence to a symbol marred by racial discrimination,” said Dan Friedman.

“Granting this petition perpetuate a false narrative and would tarnish the legacy of a man who’s giving in life and death has benefitted hundreds of thousands in the greater Boston area,” said Rev. Dr. Ray Hammond, Yawkey Foundation Trustee.

As you heard people outside Fenway Park had mixed opinions on the idea.

