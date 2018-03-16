Lawmakers hearing about D.O.T. tree removal in aftermath of 3rd Nor’easter

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH)– Lawmakers are hearing about the Department of Transportation tree removal in the aftermath of the third consecutive Nor’easter.

Following the disastrous October 2011 storm, the state started an aggressive highway tree removal program. Generally trees are removed in a 300 foot area from the side of the roadway in what’s called a ‘clear zone.’

During the March 2nd storm a tree fell on a car on the Parkway in Stamford killing a New Jersey man. D.O.T. says that tree was more than 40 feet from the roadway.

This latest incident came the same week that the state agreed to pay over $6 million to the estates of a couple that we killed by a falling tree on the Parkway in Westport in 2007.