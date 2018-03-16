Man found frozen to death in park identified

STAMFORD, Conn. (AP) — Police say a man found frozen to death in a Connecticut park has been identified by a relative.

The Stamford Advocate reports the body was found Tuesday morning at a park in Stamford. Police say a woman came forward and identified the remains as her uncle, 41-year-old Hector Yovani Padilla-Enriquez.

Investigators believe the man died of exposure but are still awaiting a toxicology report. They say there were no signs of foul play.

The woman said Padilla-Enriquez was homeless.

