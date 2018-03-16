Match Day reveals the next chapter of soon to be doctors

FARMINGTON, Conn. (WTNH) – It’s a national tradition as white envelopes are ready to be ripped open on Match Day.

On Facebook LIVE, nearly 100 soon to be graduates at UConn School of Medicine – anxious and excited.

“I want to throw up, cry and die right now,” says one male student.

Inside, holds the future of every medical school student here.

“You may open your envelopes now.”

At exactly noon, surrounded by family and faculty, they learn where they’re crafting their chosen specialties in residency programs across the country.

One student matched with Tufts in Boston, another match with UConn.

At the Netter School of Medicine at Quinnipiac University, not white but blue envelopes were handed out on this milestone day.

Among the class of 2018 celebrating, Air Force veteran and cancer survivor Jose Burgos from North Haven, with his number one choice.

“I’m going to Halifax, family medicine residency in Daytona Beach Florida,” said Burgos.

Choosing a medical career was a no brainer after this realization.

“It wasn’t until I understood the airplane was like a body,” said Burgos. “It it finally made sense and clicked. The plane has a brain, it has muscles, it has blood, just like a human body. Once I made that connection it all clicked.”

On this occasion — most are thankful for support from family and friends.

For Jose, a special shout out to his wife.

“She’s graduating just like I am. She’s not a student but she might as well be because she went there every step with me so she’s earned it as much as anyone else,” said Burgos