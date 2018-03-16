Mega Millions, Powerball jackpots swell to combined $800M

By Published:
Lottery ticket machine (file).

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) – March Madness may have already taken full effect on your brackets, and you could be out of a few dollars.

Well, lucky for you, the Mega Millions and Powerball jackpots are quickly approaching record numbers.

The Mega Millions is up to $345 million. This jackpot has already surpassed the top 10 largest in Mega Millions history sitting in the ninth spot, for now.

You can buy a ticket up until 15 minutes before the drawing, which is 10:45 p.m. Friday.

Saturday night’s Powerball jackpot sits even higher at $455 million. This is the eighth highest jackpot in its history.

If you want to play the Powerball, ticket sales are cut off an hour before the 11 p.m. drawing.

