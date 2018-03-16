Men accused of stealing mail, forging checks

WTNH.com Staff Published: Updated:
(Photo provided by the North Haven Police Department)

(WTNH) — Two men are accused of stealing mail and forging checks from a North Haven business.

According to the North Haven Police Department, the business noticed last October that outgoing mail with checks to vendors were stolen.

Police say several checks from the business were forged and cashed.

Authorities say 29-year-old Alexander Gonzalez of Waterbury was arrested on Feb. 23, 2018. He was charged with four counts of larceny and four counts of forgery. Gonzalez was held on a $25,000 bond.

Officials say 29-year-old, Michael Connelly, who is homeless was arrested on Friday and charged with two counts of larceny and two counts of forgery. He was held on a $10,000 bond.

 

 

