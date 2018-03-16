Metro-North announces minor changes to New Haven line due to White Plains project

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Metro-North Railroad is reminding riders of minor changes on the New Haven line schedule starting Sunday March 18.

According to the railroad service, the minor changes allow them to begin a three-year project to transform the White Plains station in New York. They say the project will make the station safer, brighter, cleaner and easier to navigate.

For the New Haven Line there are only weekday changes. Metro-North says that all weekday inbound trains for the New Haven Line will make stops at Rye, Harrison and Mamroneck one minute earlier to support track work in the area.

The railroad service says information about all the planned service changes are available through Metro-North’s real-time service information sources. They say you can receive emails and text messages updates by visiting MyMTAAlerts.com, go to MTA.info and go to “Service Status”, follow them on twitter @MetroNorth, call them at 877-690-5114, or get their app.

