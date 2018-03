OLD SAYBROOK, Conn. (WTNH) — The owner of a popular shoreline pizza restaurant is now heading to jail.

58-year-old Robert Kehayias of Old Saybrook was sentenced on Friday to at least three months in prison.

Officials say the sentencing is for filing false tax returns. They say investigators found that over a four-year period he failed to report more than $750,000 in taxable income and failed to pay more than $340,000 in taxes.

Kehayias owns and operates ‘Pizza Works‘ in Old Saybrook.