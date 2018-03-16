PD: Man arrested after seen selling drugs in Norwalk

NORWALK, Conn. (WTNH)– A Norwalk man was arrested after he was allegedly seen selling drugs during a police investigation on Thursday.

Police say officers were conducting a surveillance operation in Norwalk when they observed 38-year-old Francis Bruno conducting a narcotics transaction in the Taylor Avenue area.

After watching Bruno then allegedly commit several motor vehicle violations, officers pulled him over in the parking lot of 497 Connecticut Avenue.

A police K9 was then called to the scene and indicated the presence of narcotic odor in Bruno’s car. Officers say they searched the car and found 124 grams of cocaine packaged in 48 separate bags of 1.15 gram and 3.7 gram weights, as well as $1439 in cash.

According to police, Bruno has an extensive criminal history of narcotics sale arrests. He was arrested again and charged with Possession of Narcotics, Possession of Narcotics with Intent to Sell, Possession of Narcotics with Intent to Sell within 1500′ of a Public Housing Complex, No Tint Sticker, No Turn Signal and Failure to Obey Stop Sign.

Bruno was held on $500,000 bond.