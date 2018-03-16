PD: Man stabbed outside New London home while trying to meet date

By Published:
(Facebook / New London Police Department)

NEW LONDON, Conn. (WTNH)– A man was stabbed several times in New London Thursday night after he was attacked when attempting to meet a woman from an online dating site.

Police say just before 11 p.m., officers responded to the Dunkin Donuts at 175 Broad Street after a man walked in reporting that he had just been stabbed. The victim told police that he had met a woman on a dating website and agreed to meet at a home in the area of Cleveland Street and Broad Street.

The victim says that when he approached the door of the home, he was attacked by an unknown man who was hiding on the side of the residence. The attacker was described as a skinny black male in his early twenties, who was wearing a black sweatshirt, a red and black winter hat and black pants.

According to police, the victim was stabbed three times in his leg and knee area. The suspect then demanded the victim’s wallet but the victim refused to give it up. The suspect then fled the area on foot.

The victim was taken to L&M Hospital where he was then treated and released as his injuries were superficial.

Anyone with information on the stabbing is urged to contact police at 860-447-5269.

