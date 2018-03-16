Prosecutors drop murder charge in Enfield woman’s death

Howard Bowen

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — Prosecutors have dropped a murder charge against a Connecticut man who had been accused of fatally smothering a woman whose body was found in the woods near her home.

Howard Bowen had been charged in the October 2016 killing of Pamela Cote of Enfield. Bowen and another man were found hiding in a closet in Cote’s apartment the day before her body was found.

The other man told police he saw Bowen smother Cote with a pillow. The Hartford Courant reports that prosecutors told a judge Thursday the other man has been declared incompetent and not restorable to competency. Without his testimony that state doesn’t have a case.

In addition, prosecutors say, Bowen’s DNA wasn’t found on the pillow allegedly used to smother Cote.

The investigation into Cote’s death remains open.

