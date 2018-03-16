Road closure, power outages in East Windsor, due to fallen tree in Enfield

EAST WINDSOR, Conn. (WTNH) — Residents and businesses in East Windsor are experiencing a power outage and a road closure after a tree fell across power lines in Enfield on Friday.

According to the East Windsor Police Department, residents and businesses on North Main Street, North Water Street, Bridge Street, and Main Street are without power. They say this is due to a tree that fell across power lines in the town of Enfield.

Police say North Main Street is closed at the intersection with Pleasant Street and traffic is being diverted.

Officials say traffic lights at Bridge Street and North Street, North Main Street and Bridge Street, and Interstate 91 southbound exit 45 off ramp and Bridge Street are out. They say the traffic lights are expected to be out for a minimum of two hours.

Authorities are advising drivers to expect delays when traveling through the area and recommending them to take alternate routes.

There is no word on when the road will reopen.