HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — The Sacred Heart of Waterbury boy’s basketball team came back from a fourth quarter 16 point deficit to beat 8th seeded Windsor, 59-58.

Down 16 points with just over 5 and a half minutes to play, seniors Isiah Gaiter and Raheem Solomon led the Hearts comeback.

Solomon’s free throws with 6 seconds to play was the difference for the Hearts.

Check out the highlights!