Crash in Wallingford seriously injures 2 teens

WALLINGFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Two teens were seriously injured after a car crashed into a tree in Wallingford Friday afternoon.

According to authorities, crews responded to Highland Avenue at 3 p.m. for a serious crash involving a car into a tree.

Police say the car was occupied by two teenage males, ages 16 and 15, both attend Sheehan High School. They say both had to be extricated out of the vehicle.

Officials say the teens were transported to Yale-New Haven Hospital for serious injuries.

The Wallingford Police Department’s traffic division is on scene investigating. Police say Highland Avenue between Route 68 and Buttonwood Circle will be closed until further notice.

No further details are available at this time.

This is a breaking news story. Stay tuned with News 8 for updates.