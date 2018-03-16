St. Patrick’s Day DUI Crackdown

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — The St. Patrick’s Day weekend officially kicking off friday. Irish pubs across Connecticut full of green, but tonight state police warning everyone, enjoy, but keep it safe.
McKinnon’s Irish pub in Hartford is one of the places to go for the St. Patrick’s Day Staples.
It’s a place where you can throw the Peanut shells on the floor and get a good home cooked meal with the Guinness.
Bartender Debbie Filiault knows most customers by their first name, and keeps and I on their safety.