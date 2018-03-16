St. Patrick’s Day DUI Crackdown

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — The St. Patrick’s Day weekend officially kicking off friday. Irish pubs across Connecticut full of green, but tonight state police warning everyone, enjoy, but keep it safe.

McKinnon’s Irish pub in Hartford is one of the places to go for the St. Patrick’s Day Staples.

It’s a place where you can throw the Peanut shells on the floor and get a good home cooked meal with the Guinness.

Bartender Debbie Filiault knows most customers by their first name, and keeps and I on their safety.

“Make sure that they do make it home safely, each and every time they come out, whether it’s Saint Patty’s day or not,” said Filiault.
And the bartenders are keeping an eye out for people leaving with car keys in hand, This afternoon Trooper Randall Tavares is one of many’s state police officers keeping an eye out for the ones that got away as troopers start their weekend DUI enforcement,
“A lot of people celebrated throughout the state of Connecticut, and often people drink and drive, but we will be out heavy and enforcing the laws,” said Tavares.
A DUI is also extremely costly, not only do you have to pay to have your car towed, but there’s jail time involved and heavy fines. Tavares says  St. Patrick’s Day weekend is a holiday that ranks right up there with Christmas and New Year’s eve.
“They are not in the right state of mind, and they end up going the wrong way on the highway and they do cause accidents,” said Tavares.
So as everyone is having fun in the pubs, state police recommend having a plan ahead of time with a designated driver, calling a cab…but don’t take the party on the road!

