Stratford man charged in string of Milford burglaries

Michael Baldino (Milford Police)

MILFORD, Conn. (WTNH)– A Stratford man was arrested Thursday for his alleged involvement in a rash of burglaries of Milford homes last month.

Police say 36-year-old Michael Baldino is accused of participating in a string of residential burglaries that were committed on February 9th and February 27th.

Baldino was taken into custody in regards to two arrest warrants that were based on physical evidence found at the scene by police and then linked to him.

Baldino was charged with conspiracy to commit burglary and conspiracy to commit larceny. He was held on $50,000 bond.

