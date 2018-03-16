Waterbury police arrest 2 in 2017 murder, 2 others remain at-large

WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — Waterbury police have arrested two people for their involvement in a murder that happened in 2017.

Police say last August 24-year-old David Rivera-Matro was shot and killed on Willow Street. Following an investigation into the murder, they say officers arrested 26-year-old Pedro Nieves and 36-year-old Joseph Frye, both from Waterbury.

At this time, authorities say there are warrants out for two other men. They say one is for 28-year-old Tyrone Love who is currently incarcerated. The other warrant, officials say, is for 40-year-old Juan Morales.

The Waterbury Police Department says Morales should be considered armed and dangerous.

Police are asking that anyone with information in regards to Morales’ whereabouts to contact detectives at 203-574-6941.