Wires fall on school bus after car hits pole in Morris

MORRIS, Conn. (WTNH)– One person was injured after a car crashed into a pole, sending wires down onto a school bus in Morris on Friday morning.

Connecticut State Police say that at around 6:35 a.m., troopers responded to the area of 57 Watertown Road after a car crashed into a pole.

According to police, the pole was knocked down in the crash and wires then fell onto a school bus. The bus reportedly had less than a dozen students on board who were not injured.

The driver of the car suffered minor injuries in the accident.

Eversource is on scene to make repairs to the pole

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.