Connecticut Attorney General pushing for free credit freezes

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — Attorney General George Jepsen is urging Connecticut legislators to pass legislation to make credit freezes free of charge.

The Democrat says a large number of residents have been victims of massive data breaches and are “hit again by unfair fees they should not be forced to shoulder” when they try to take steps to protect their credit from fraud.

Many states already prohibit fees for security freezes. Current Connecticut law allows the nation’s three major credit agencies —TransUnion, Experian and Equifax — to each charge up to $10.

The bill before the General Assembly’s Banks Committee would prohibit agencies from charging fees to impose, temporarily lift or remove credit security freezes.

The Consumer Data Industry Association opposes the bill, saying the fees help offset the credit bureaus’ administrative costs.

