Crews respond to garage fire in Danbury

DANBURY, Conn. (WTNH) – At approximately 1AM Saturday morning the Danbury Fire Department arrived to 8 Indian Spring Road for a reported chimney fire.

When the Danbury Fire Department arrived on scene there was a garage with fire coming out of the roof. Lt. Shawn McGee reported that he had a working fire adding additional units to the response.

Additional units were called to help extinguish the fire due to the lack of fire hydrants in the area. Units used force entry into the garage with what happened to be a gas fed fire from a gas log stove.

There were no reported injuries or displacements.