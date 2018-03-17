East Haven wins Class M title on buzzer-beating putback by Bella Ragaini

(WTNH)–We had some serious drama in the girls’ Class M championship game between East Haven and Career at Mohegan Sun Arena on Saturday.

Career trailed late but ties it in the final seconds, Carmen Rosemond with a powerful move inside to make it 47-47.

East Haven draws up a play for the final shot, Makenzie Helms gets the call–the shot is short, but it finds its way to Bella Ragaini.

No pressure…she sinks it..just like Rip Hamilton from UConn back in the day.

The cleberation is on.

East Haven wins its first ever girls hoops title, 49-47 the final.

Ragaini is the hero.