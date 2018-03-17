Fairfield Prep edges Greenwich, 4-2, caps off wire-to-wire championship season

(WTNH)–The best high school hockey team in the state from day one this season was Fairfield Prep. The Jesuits lost only two games this season, to teams from New Jersey and Massachusetts.

No one in the state of Connecticut beat them. Second-ranked Greenwich couldn’t, either.

A packed house filled Ingalls Rink to watch the Division 1 championship game on Saturday. In the second period, with the score tied at 1, the Cardinals were flying around the ice.

Williams Baugher scored his second of the game from a tough angle. Greenwich took a 2-1 lead.

In the third, here comes Prep. Kevin Oricoli scores his second of the game to tie it at 2, and then a little more than a minute later, Evan Uva lets one fly from the point. It’s deflected and goes in.

Prep would add an empty netter and win it, 4-2.

It’s the 21st state championship for Prep.